First of eight vaccine clinics at Portland Public Schools opens this week

The effort is part of a pilot program involving eight schools. The pilot will start with one school on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools will open its first COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 this week.

The district has plans to open vaccine clinics at eight schools in the coming weeks as part of a pilot program in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International, a non-profit organization.

The first vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 years old is scheduled for Wednesday at Faubion, a Northeast Portland school with about 700 kids from Pre-K to eighth grade. The clinic is specifically for students who attend Faubion and their families, according to Courtney Westling, the director of government relations for PPS.

“We're really trying to dedicate these initial clinics to the students at that school and their family members and we're doing that intentionally, to make sure that students who face some of our higher barriers have access to vaccines,” said Westling, whose task lately has been to organize the clinics for students. “We're really trying to be equity-focused here.”

That's the focus for all eight schools in the pilot program:

Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary,

Cesar Chavez School

Faubion School

Lent Elementary

Rigler Elementary

Rosa Parks Elementary

Scott Elementary

Sitton Elementary

Westling said more than 60 families at Faubion have registered their kids to get vaccinated and more are expected to walk-up without an appointment.



“I think there are probably 150 vaccines available for this event. I don't know if we'll get that many students vaccinated because we only have four hours. We'll see. We'll do the best we can,” Westling said.



The clinic is scheduled to start right after school gets out at 3:30 p.m. and will last for four hours. A parent or guardian must be present and they'll have to sign a consent form.

“We'll have water and snacks available and you know, hopefully it'll be a really positive experience for everybody and there won't be too many tears,” said Westling. She stressed this first vaccination clinic is only for Faubion students and their families.



Next week, Westling said there will be five more clinics at different schools in the pilot program. Once the pilot is complete, the district hopes to start offering clinics at other schools.