Portland Public Schools hoping for limited reopening as soon as Jan. 25

The reopening would start with 16 elementary schools and two high schools, with student attending for 2 hours a day while continuing comprehensive distance learning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools (PPS) announced Tuesday that some students may return to school for limited in-person learning as soon as Jan. 25, as first reported in the Portland Tribune.

Chief of Schools Shawn Bird gave a preview of the reopening plan during the PPS Board of Education meeting late Tuesday night. He said the reopening plan will start with students in grades K-3 who have the highest need, those in grades 6-9 who didn't perform as well in the first quarter of the year and those in grades 11 and 12 who need to recover credits for graduation.

"We're going to start with the 16 elementary schools, which are the 10 sites that have child care on them already, plus our six CSI [Comprehensive Support and Improvement] elementary schools," Bird said. "And we'll also have two high school that are ready to go for credit recovery, and we are working with middle school principals as well."

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the plan is contingent on a guideline update coming from Gov. Kate Brown on Jan. 19, the ongoing vaccine rollout and the capacity required for onsite testing.

"We are aiming for a start of around the 25th of January," Bird said, "and that’s partially because we are orienting all of our principals to our buildings with removed furniture for the physical distance that has to be be required."

He said principals also have to create plans for exit and entrance into the buildings, and for symptom spaces in schools.

"It's a tremendous amount of work for the facilities," he said.

Bird said students would return for 2 hours a day, in cohorts of up to 20 people. Given the size of most PPS schools, those cohorts will likely be around 13-15 people.

The in-person learning will supplement, and not replace, comprehensive distance learning underway now.

"There are a lot of factors at play here, and we want to serve the highest number of students that we can," he said. "But we also want to make sure that we’re doing it safely, and we want to do it very intentionally so you’ll hear more information once we get this first group in."

He said PPS principals are working on plans for a broader rollout over time, based on what happens with that first group.

Gov. Brown on Dec. 23 issued new directives to state health and education leaders in a push to get more students back into classrooms for in-person learning. She said starting on Jan. 1, the decision to reopen will be made locally by individual districts and schools. Oregon’s school metrics became advisory, and not mandatory.

Brown said she hoped that schools would transition to in-person learning by Feb 15. But teachers fighting to keep kids safe at home have said they don't want to return until COVID-19 loosens its grip on Oregon.

"It's simply not safe to have kids back in school yet," Doug Robertson, an elementary school teacher in the Gresham-Barlow School District, told KGW last week. "The idea we can force kids to wear masks or socially distance is unrealistic at best."