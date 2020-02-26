PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has announced a plan to spend millions of dollars from the Student Success Act, the historic funding package pumping $2 billion into school districts over the next two years through a small business tax.

You can read the full application here

PPS officials could get $39 million for to hire additional counselors, mental health professionals and teachers.

The plan was presented at school board meeting Tuesday, where officials outlined some of the initiatives including lowering class sizes and focusing on mental health supports.

The plan includes spending $4.8 million on 43 social workers in elementary and middle schools, $3.3 million on instruction specialist in schools designated as “high-need” and $2.8 million on 22 counselors for middle schools.

More highlights of the plan, from PPS

