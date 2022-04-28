Portland Public Schools proposes $1.87 billion budget for next school year

Part of the plan, district leaders say, leverages more than a $100 million in state funding as well as federal COVID relief money.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Portland Public Schools' superintendent and other district leaders gave details about its new $1.87 billion budget proposed for next school year.

“The district’s expenses continue to outpace revenue,” said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. "The theme of the budget is 'out of challenging times we move forward together.'”

With so many people concerned about learning loss during the pandemic, Guerrero said the proposed budget is a big investment into enhancing learning opportunities for the more than 45,000 students in Oregon's largest school district.

Part of the plan leverages more than a $100 million in state funding as well as federal, one-time COVID relief money. It’s expected $30 million will go toward unfinished learning due to the pandemic, $30 million for increased learning opportunities, $14 million for more mental health and wraparound supports, $17 million dedicated to more time for educators to plan and collaborate and $12 million for progress toward community priorities.

Guerrero said a total of $13 million will go toward reducing class sizes to no more than 30 students and providing additional educators and support.

“We do expect to see average class sizes of 22 students in first, second and third-grade classrooms. In fourth grade 23 and fifth grade 24 students,” said Guerrero, who added that the average class sizes will be even lower at underserved schools.

District leaders initially thought they'd have to reduce the number of teaching positions by about 170 because of declining enrollment. Enrollment is tied to funding, and district leaders said enrollment has never fluctuated in the way that they’ve seen in the past couple years.

The district said the reduction of roughly 170 teaching positions was updated to 88. It accounts for reassignments, retirements and unfilled positions the district determined could be cut. Though, the superintendent was clear on one major point.

“No classroom teacher or licensed teacher will experience a layoff at PPS,” said Guerrero.

There are also plans to hire more learning specialists to help meet reading and math standards, and there are plans to add more mental health resources. He said $7.5 million will be allocated so that every school has access to a mental health professional.

When asked about special education, Brenda Martinek, who oversees the program, said there are federal COVID relief dollars available.

“[We] will be providing additional learning opportunities for students over the summer and throughout the year next year,” said Martinek.

On another note about summer programming, the superintendent said the district intends to provide the largest summer programming in state history, spending more than $12 million.

The district plans to hold a four-week Summer Acceleration Academy to serve more than 5,000 students in grades 1-8. Students in the program will get intensive teaching support.

The superintendent also said more than 75% of PPS schools will offer both performing and visual arts education, and 100% of students will have access to at least one of those artistic disciplines.

The PPS School Board will hold a meeting where community members can give input. That will be held on Wednesday, May 4.