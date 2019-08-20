PORTLAND, Ore. — In a letter to parents and staff Monday, the Portland Public School District announced it had mistakenly transferred $2.9 million to a fraudulent account.

The account was disguised as that of a PPS construction contractor.

The district was made aware of the fraud Friday and has been working with the FBI and Portland Police to figure out how this happened.

The bank was able to freeze the funds before the scammer withdrew the money, so PPS should be able to get it all back.

Two district employees are on paid administrative leave during an investigation.

PPS says they did not commit any crimes.

The fraud appears to have come from an outside source.

While exactly how this happened remains under investigation, a cyber security expert says cases like this often start with a phishing email sent to someone high up in an organization or company.

The email may ask the person to reset their password, or verify some information, it then sends them to a fraudulent website.

Once they enter the information there, the scammers have access to their email account.

They can then send an invoice that looks like it comes from a source the company often does business with, but it's in fact from the scammers.

PPS is reviewing all of their payment procedures and all district staff will get updated fraud awareness training to try and prevent this from happening again.

The district is also reviewing previous transactions and their vendor account management system.