PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s almost 50,000 students can expect to be back to in-person learning in more than 70 school buildings come September.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero made announcement at Tuesday night’s virtual board meeting.

"It’s our expectation that we will fully reopen for five days a week of in-person instruction this coming fall," said Guerrero.

For parent Rene Gonzales the news couldn’t have come sooner. The father of three watched the board meeting.

" When I saw, I was thrilled. it’s has taken a really long time, too long, but it’s a positive step from Portland families," said Gonzales. "It gives them something to look forward to in the fall."

Gonzales is the co-founder of ED 300, an Oregon family group which rallied for months for schools to reopen. "This was a fight we had to fight," said Gonzales. "I’m proud of other Oregon, Portland families that came and joined us on this.”

For now, the district’s youngest learners are back in class with hybrid learning. Middle and high school students will return to classrooms next week.