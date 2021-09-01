Portland preschool conducting classes outdoors

Portland Tillamook Preschool is a cooperative preschool, which means parents are more involved in decision making. Parents decided to hold class outside.

PORTLAND, Ore. — To keep kids, their teacher and parents safe during the pandemic, a Northeast Portland preschool moved all its classes outdoors.



Portland Tillamook Preschool is what’s called a cooperative preschool, which means parents are more involved in making sure the school functions smoothly. Typically, many co-op preschools don’t offer full-time childcare and instead offer class part-time.

But during the pandemic, Katie Hammer, a parent and president of Portland Tillamook Preschool, said many co-op preschools are in hibernation. Some preschools have opened, opting for a combination of both indoor and outdoor time. At Portland Tillamook Preschool, parents decided to conduct class outside.

“This was completely new to us. We’d never done it. We didn’t know of other schools that were doing it,” said Hammer.

“I haven’t heard anything quite exactly like our set up,” she said.

Jessica Wade is mom to 4-year-old Carter and 7-year-old Owen.

She said before the pandemic, her son Carter had been attending full-day preschool three days a week. But after the pandemic hit, she and her husband, who are both full-time working parents, had to close their small business. The difficult circumstances made her family rethink their finances.

“We really couldn’t afford to keep sending him three days a week, full-time,” said Wade.

“Time goes on and it’s like, what are we gonna do? I’m still able to work from home so I’m like, we don’t really need childcare, but it’d be nice for him to go somewhere," she said.

That somewhere turned out to be Portland Tillamook Preschool, which right now is doing preschool outdoors from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“It’s just enough to make getting out of the house worthwhile,” said Hammer.

Hammer said before starting classes in the fall, the preschool asked parents who were part of the cooperative what they wanted.

“Most people wanted something, some chance to socialize for their kids, some way to get out of the house, some way to have fun. But they also almost all had concerns,” said Hammer.

“Almost nobody wanted to open the doors and just have preschool as normal,” she said.

So, the preschool has small cohorts of no more than 10 kids each day of the week. Each cohort only attends preschool one day a week. Hammer said everyone has to wash their hands and wear a mask.

Anette Horten is the teacher and director at Portland Tillamook Preschool. She is the only employee at the nonprofit.

“I’ve been here for almost 20 years,” said Horten.

She teaches through playtime, using her cognitive psychology background to get them ready for kindergarten.

“How to work through those feelings of discomfort or those feelings of disagreement in a positive way,” explained Horten.

“Learn how to get along is essentially what it is,” she said.

“It’s not just a free for all that’s equivalent to taking your kid to the park. There’s definitely layers of enrichment and other activities and things you wouldn’t necessarily generate on your own,” said Hammer.

Horten said by her observation, preschool conducted over Zoom just wasn’t working.

“I’m hoping we’re not going to stunt any of that social growth because that is a concern among educators,” said Horten.

“I felt the children were not responding well to Zoom preschool. It’s developmentally not appropriate, really, and this just seems to work.”

Aside from classes being outside, another difference is that parents come with their kids.

“That’s unheard of. Obviously, we would love to drop our children off at preschool and have that time, that break, but in this weird scenario it just really helped everyone’s peace of mind,” said Hammer.

“It also means our teacher doesn’t have to get as close with the kids,” she said.

Mitesh Master, a parent and membership coordinator at the school, said another benefit of having parents attend with their kids is that the parents get some time to socialize as well.

“Just to feel connected and knowing that somebody else was in the same situation as you,” said Master.

Wade said she’s happy to have found a different option that works for her family. The sliding payment scale, she said, has been particularly helpful. Families can choose whether to pay $100, $150, or $200 per month depending on their financial situation.

Parents can also choose to rent the playground for private play dates or even borrow toys and books from the school.

Wade added that even though the school is a cooperative, where each family contributes to the school’s operation in some way, the workload for her is manageable.

“I haven’t found it to be an extreme amount of work that we haven’t been able to make time. I think that could be intimidating for some families. I haven’t really felt that’s been challenging,” Wade said.

Master said parents can volunteer to take on any number of opportunities to help, like helping out with the teacher on certain days of the month or more complicated tasks like being on the board or coordinating the calendar or events.

Horten said if parents are unable to put their kids in preschool or a pod, one option parents have is to read books with their child and asking open-ended questions.

“Not just reading books, but talking about what’s happening in the books. You can expand on the stories and ask ‘what if’ questions or ‘I wonder’ questions are wonderful so kids can start talking about what’s in their mind,” she said.

Another beneficial thing you could do for your child, said Horten, is to give them a chance to explore in whatever way possible, whether that’s with a pencil and paper or something as simple as taking a trip to a hardware store.