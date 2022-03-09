Portland Public Schools has made progress since 2019 audit but still 'substantial work to be done'

A 2019 audit found PPS was failing students of color and those who were economically disadvantaged. A follow-up report found there's still much more to be done.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has made some progress implementing changes to address inequities in the district's high-poverty schools but there is still "substantial work to be done," the Oregon Secretary of State's office said in a follow-up report released Wednesday.

A 2019 audit found a significant achievement gap between white students and students who were African-American, Latino or economically disadvantaged. For example, 21% of Black students met or exceeded standards for language arts compared to 74% of white students.

The audit identified high turnover, low teacher experience, frequent teacher absences and a disconnect between teachers and administrators as factors contributing to the inequities. It also included concerns that PPS was careless in monitoring its spending.

The audit report gave the district 15 recommendations for improving students' performance at struggling schools.

On Wednesday, three years after the audit, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the Oregon Audits Division released a follow-up report on the district's progress. The report says PPS has fully implemented two of the 15 recommendations included in the audit, and the other 13 were only partially implemented.

READ FULL REPORT: Follow-up to 2019 audit of PPS

Fagan spoke to the media about the report Wednesday morning. She started by acknowledging the challenge PPS and other districts have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Teachers have had incredibly unique challenges and shifts in their work," Fagan said. "As a single mom to a public schools student, I know personally that students and families have faced unique challenges and changes to every aspect of their day-to-day experience of learning. School administrators have had unique challenges and been asked to manage through so much uncertainty."

Fagan said while she understands the pandemic delayed the district's ability to act on some of the recommendations from the 2019 audit, she encouraged the district to prioritize full implementation of the audit's recommendations.

"The district's prioritization of racial equity is important and must be highlighted," Fagan said. "Because of the district's priority for racial equity, the district should take immediate steps to implement the remaining recommendations of this audit."

One of the fully implemented recommendations was to develop a common core curriculum for schools and ensure adequate training for teachers, particularly for those who are new or inexperienced. The other was to improve controls over spending, such as requiring management to review "non-standard and high-dollar transactions" and to improve policy guidance for certain types of spending.

"The district's efforts to improve support for high-poverty schools is commendable," Fagan said. "They've added training, student and family support, and staff, such as counselors and assistant principals."

In a news release, the secretary of state's office said "auditors concluded the district has made significant progress" in other areas as well, including "developing a strategic plan focused on equity, improving contract management, and increasing investment in teacher professional development."

Other recommendations from the 2019 audit — things like setting concrete performance measures for students, improving instructional quality, and maintaining a consistent feedback loop between teachers, educational assistants and parents — were only partially implemented.

During Wednesday's media availability, Fagan put the spotlight on several key issues that the district still needs to address.

"This is a call to action," Fagan said. "Despite high principal turnover, the district is not yet detailing or publicly discussing turnover, teacher experience or initiative overload at high-poverty schools."

The follow-up report says despite the improvement, there's still a long way to go to address inequity in the district.