Parents with kids in grades K-3 weigh in on Oregon's back-to-school plan

The rules are based on the coronavirus case count in any given county. But there was an important caveat for kids in kindergarten through third grade.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Parents are making plans to deal with this week's news that many students in Oregon won't go back to in-person classes until at least November.

As of Wednesday, most counties don't meet new state requirements because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the State of Oregon set strict benchmarks for when school districts can resume in-person classes.

The standards for those students to return to class aren't quite as strict as standards for older students.

State leaders have said the reasoning is that it's crucial for those younger kids get their foundational education and social skills. In addition, the data shows younger kids are less likely to spread COVID-19.

Michelle Reyes-Herr is one of the parents we spoke to. She’s been working from home and has three kids.

"I'm mom to Kazio who is 13, Savannah who is about to be eight and my daughter Jazmyn who is four months," said Reyes-Herr.

She said classes in the Gresham-Barlow School District, where her kids go, will be online until at least mid-October.

"I’m gonna go for it and give it my all, but it is quite stressful to think about," Reyes-Herr said about juggling work, taking care of her four-month-old girl, as well as the responsibility of making sure her kids follow through with online learning.

Seven-year-old Savannah is going into 3rd grade this fall. Reyes-Herr said if metrics are met and K-3rd graders are allowed to go back, she’ll be on the fence about it.

"It's hard because I worry about her safety," said Reyes-Herr. "I wanna make sure that … it's really the case that she's gonna be safe. It might make my job a little easier, but I'm not sure how it'll affect my heart and my stress will still be there."

Meantime, officials with Portland Public Schools have said everything, including K-3, will be online until least November 5th.

"If we meet the metrics, if we can reopen buildings, it would be a huge benefit to families, to children," said Abby Nilsen-Kirby.



She is mom to three kids, with Makenzie who will be in 8th grade, Eoin who will start 3rd and Maeve who is going into 1st grade this fall.

Nilsen-Kirby, who is also the Portland Council PTA President, is in favor of allowing kids K-3 to go back when it's safe. She agrees that their young age is a pivotal time for learning.

"It's the building blocks for them for the remainder for their years of education and in college," Nilsen-Kirby said.

But even if kids K-3 can go back sooner than other students, Nilsen-Kirby and her family have already decided that for the safety of everyone, the kids will be staying home and learning online.

"I have the luxury and privilege of being a stay-at-home parent," said Nilsen-Kirby. "The less bodies in the building, the safer it is mostly for the staff."

While parents of K-3rd graders are grateful for the emphasis on learning for their kiddos, many are also wondering if it'll be safe. For others who work full time, the worry is how they're going to juggle jobs with online learning until it's safe to send their kids back to school.

"You have a lot of people who do have kids and we're like, how are we juggling? This is my job. Am I going to be affected, will I lose my job? And I need my job to pay my bills," said Reyes-Herr.

She said her husband works as well, but does roofing, so he can’t be at home all the time to facilitate online learning with the kids.

Reyes-Herr said as we head into another stint of online learning, it would be helpful if districts allow parents and their kids more flexibility to complete assignments.

For instance, instead of requiring assignments be done by 5 p.m., extending the time limit or allowing parents and kids to finish up homework on the weekends.

Nilsen-Kirby said she just hopes that whatever happens with reopening, districts keep in mind the families that desperately need additional support, from technological help to food insecurity.

We reached out to Portland Public Schools to find out if Multnomah County does meet metrics for safety, would K-3 students start in-person school sooner than November 5th?

District officials didn't give a clear answer on whether that was a possibility, but said any decision to bring kids back in-person will be based on metrics, public health information and regular consultations with its medical advisory team of health experts.

