'Teenagers need to be back in school': Parents rally for Beaverton School District to reopen high schools

Many parents are frustrated by the district's lack of in-person learning options for older students.

BEAVERTON, Oregon — As many Oregon high schools resume outdoor contact sports, those in the Beaverton School District will not be among them. Right now, high schools in that district are not offering in-person instruction. The state requires limited-in person teaching for schools planning to participate in outdoor contact sports if they're in extreme or high risk counties.

At the Beaverton School District headquarters Wednesday, students and parents held a rally to urge administrators to reopen its high schools.

“We just don't understand. Why aren't our kids going back?” said Sunset High School parent Kim Kennedy.

Kennedy’s daughter is a freshman and her son is a senior. Kennedy believes both have lost a year of education.

“It's really hard to make personal connections over Zoom,” she said. “It's also really hard to learn.”

A statement issued by the Beaverton School District said in part, "We understand the desire of many of our parents to have students resume in-person instruction. We share that desire."

The statement also said superintendent Don Grotting had asked the district’s teaching and learning staff to develop a hybrid plan for middle and high school students.

“We anticipate having more details soon,” the statement continued. For Kennedy, it can't be soon enough.