SALEM, Oregon — Teachers, students and their families will march in Salem on Monday to demand more money for schools.

The event, organized by the Oregon Education Association, begins with a rally on the capitol steps at 10:30 a.m., followed by a march at 11.

A number of streets near the state capitol will close for the march, starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible. The streets are expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

At 7 a.m., the following street segments will close:

Court Street NE between 12th Street NE and Cottage Street NE

Waverly Street NE between Court Street NE and State Street

Winter Street NE between Court Street NE and Chemeketa Street NE

Capitol Street NE between Court Street NE and Chemeketa Street NE

At 11 a.m., the following additional street segments will close:

Cottage Street NE between Court Street NE and State Street

State Street between Church Street and 12th Street

Chemeketa Street NE between Capitol Street NE and Winter Street NE

Teachers say overcrowded classrooms and understaffed schools are hurting students, and they want lawmakers to put more money into education.

Oregon is in the bottom half of states for school funding. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has pitched a $1.9 billion fix for improvements, but the state budget is not set yet.

It's not just funding for schools that teachers are pushing for. They also want to bring attention to disruptions in classrooms.

KGW investigative reporter Cristin Severance recently exposed a crisis in the classroom, with teachers having to manage extremely disruptive and sometimes violent kids.

Cristin's reporting showed this regularly leads to "room clears," where all other students are forced to evacuate their class.

