Oregon State president F. King Alexander offers to resign in wake of LSU scandal

OSU's Board of Trustees decided to let Alexander keep his job last week, but is weighing the resignation during an executive session Tuesday morning.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University (OSU) President F. King Alexander has offered to resign in the wake of a scandal at Alexander’s last job as president of Louisiana State University (LSU), where he worked from 2013 to 2020.

OSU’s Board of Trustees is considering the resignation during an executive session Tuesday morning. The board said they plan to vote later Tuesday morning. If Alexander’s resignation is approved, it would take effect April 1.

On March 17, following a nearly seven-hour meeting, the board decided Alexander would keep his job and be on professional probation through June 1. A resolution establishing the probationary period overwhelmingly passed with two board members voting in opposition.

“We admit when we make mistakes,” said OSU Board Chair Rani Borkar on Tuesday.

The board’s decision came after weeks of national coverage about the scandal at LSU.

Earlier this month, a Missouri law firm released the findings of its years-long investigation into LSU, which concluded the school, under Alexander’s leadership, had an underfunded, understaffed Title IX office. It also alleged top athletes accused of assault were protected by the school, and it alleged its then head football coach Les Miles kept his job for years after multiple female students accused him of sexual misconduct.

Since that report came out, Miles was fired from his most recent position at the University of Kansas.

In recent weeks, as pressure mounted for OSU to do the same, Alexander released a public statement saying he regretted not taking stronger action against Miles.

In a nearly 90-minute livestream on March 15, during which he answered questions from OSU staff, Alexander said he never knew of any instances of athletes getting preferential treatment by the LSU. He also said the school’s Title IX office was indeed underfunded, but added the school did the best it could amid historic funding cuts from the state.

“I'm very deeply empathetic for all those that have been impacted by sexual violence and misconduct,” he said in Monday’s livestream.

On March 17, 19 students and staff signed up to testify in the public hearing. A university spokesman said more than 100 submitted written testimony.

“Survivors are here at this university to learn, not to educate you or people who abuse us, or the bodies like you that uphold the systems that protect those abusers,” said student Tali Ilkovitch. “We demand you finally take action as if it is your own daughters going to this university.”

Board members during the public hearing asked Alexander why they weren’t informed of the Husch Blackwell Report during Alexander’s interview process, noting they learned about it when the findings were released in early March.

Alexander told them no one asked if any investigations into Title IX or sexual misconduct at LSU were underway, adding there are typically dozens of investigations ongoing at most large schools. He told board members he didn’t think the investigation, or its findings, would be serious enough to warrant bringing it to their attention.

It’s worth noting, media reports about the Les Miles controversy had been circulating for years.

The board's decision was met with criticism from university faculty. The Faculty Senate of Oregon State University said it has no confidence in the Board of Trustees' ability to lead the university and called on members to resign.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said if an independent investigation finds Alexander didn't responsibly respond to the claims at LSU, the board should remove him from office.