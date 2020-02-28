PORTLAND, Ore. — Thirty-eight Oregon public schools have earned stellar grades for the quality of their respective faculties.

Niche.com, the Pittsburgh-based researcher that tracks school performance, revealed that the three dozen-plus schools have earned "A-plus" grades in the "teachers" category. The researcher issued its teachers grades on 1,055 schools.

The Oregon complement includes schools from districts as small as Crane, which serves 75 students in the state's far southeast corner.

The ratings are based on ratings from students and parents, as well as teacher salaries, absenteeism rates, tenure and student-teacher ratios. For that reason, we've included the latter ratio in our list below.

Four of the top five schools are in the Lake Oswego School District while six of the top 10 are in the Portland area. Fourteen of the schools on the list are outside of the immediate Portland area. None of the schools, however, are in the Portland Public Schools district.

Here, in the order by which Niche.com ranked the school's teachers, are the 10 highest-scoring Oregon institutions that feature "A-plus" instructors.

1.) Forest Hills Elementary School

District: Lake Oswego School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1

2.) Westridge Elementary School

District: Lake Oswego School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 21:1

3.) Hoover Elementary School

District: Corvallis School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1

4.) Hallinan Elementary School

District: Lake Oswego School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1

5.) Lake Oswego Middle School

District: Lake Oswego School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 22:1

6.) Jefferson Elementary School

District: Corvallis School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1

7.) Victor Point Elementary School

District: Silver Falls School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 19:1

8.) Adrian Elementary School

District: Adrian School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 19:1

9.) Ridgewood Elementary School

District: Beaverton School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 16:1

10.) Lakeridge High School

District: Lake Oswego School District

Student-Teacher Ratio: 21:1

