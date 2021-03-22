Oregon officials revise school distancing guidance, allow students to sit 3 feet apart

The revised recommendations represent a turn away from the 6-foot standard that has limited how many students some schools can accommodate.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has adjusted its physical distancing guidelines for all public and private schools, aligning itself with revised guidelines released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which say students can safely sit 3 feet apart in classrooms under certain conditions.

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) made the decision in conjunction with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) "after careful review," ODE said in a release. The CDC's new guidelines say students can safely sit 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear masks, though students should maintain 6 feet of physical separation at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice.

Oregon made the following adjustments to its Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidelines:

Elementary schools must maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students to the maximum extent possible.

Middle schools and high schools must maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students to the maximum extent possible, when the county case rate is less than 200 (green level on the metrics chart in Section 0, page 17).

Middle schools and high schools must maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance between students to the maximum extent possible, when the county case rate is equal to or greater than 200 (yellow and red levels on the metrics chart in Section 0, page 17)

All schools must maintain 6 feet between staff at all times and 6 feet between staff and students to the maximum extent possible.

The state made clear that the new physical distancing guidelines will be a local decision for school districts and that if districts make changes, it could take several weeks as they plan and adjust to the new requirements.

"Schools will not be able to return to normal overnight, as districts will need time to work with parents, educators, and staff to create plans at the local level to implement this updated guidance," said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

ODE says it will update supplemental guidance documents over the next several days.

Full statement from Gov. Brown:

"With the new recommendations for physical distancing from the CDC, I know I join students, parents, and educators across Oregon in welcoming the news that months of scientific research clearly demonstrates the risk of COVID-19 transmission is low in schools. As with so many aspects of our lives this year, schools will not be able to return to normal overnight, as districts will need time to work with parents, educators, and staff to create plans at the local level to implement this updated guidance. But, as we continue to vaccinate more Oregonians every day and work together to drive down COVID-19 transmission in our communities, students and staff will have expanded opportunities and flexibility for in-person learning under this new guidance, as we work towards fully reopening all our schools in the fall."

Full statement from ODE Director Colt Gill: