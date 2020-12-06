Oregon parents and teachers look ahead to changes in 2020-2021 school year

The Oregon Department of Education has new guidance for next school year. For many areas, school could become a mix of distance learning and in-class instruction.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon students could head back to the classroom for the 2020-2021 school year, under the new Oregon Department of Education guidance.

Each district must come up with its own plan to facilitate safe social distancing and equitable learning. That could look different everywhere.

Teachers know, one size doesn't fit all.

"Trying to push out distance learning that fits everybody has been a challenge," Parkrose High School teacher Kerryn Henderson said.

Henderson is one of the thousands of teachers joining the conversation to help envision what school looks like this fall.

"I've heard of different ideas, bringing back half the school population for two days of the week, and the other half of the school population the other two days of the week," Henderson described. "Then doing distance learning on the opposite two days for each cohort."

This hybrid-style approach is just one of the options for districts to consider. Many parents and teachers say in-class instruction is most effective.

"I really wanna see kids back in the classroom," parent Rebecca Hebda said.

Hebda's son will be a senior at Tualatin High School this fall.

"He's taking primarily college prep and college level classes in high school, and this isn't stuff you can necessarily pick up without some level of instruction," Hebda said. "If he has another year without a solid education, that's really going to make it difficult for him to be effective in college... Work may be done at home, but they need to be having at least a significant amount of instruction time in the classroom."

Some other parents have seen different effects of distance learning.

Monica Sosa commented on KGW's Facebook page, "I felt like my son learned a lot better at home than at school. He needs the 1-on-1 approach..."

Districts face the challenge of maintaining social distancing to protect vulnerable staff, students, and students' relatives.

For different grade levels, some teachers are concerned about finding the right balance of distance and in-person learning.

"I'm worried about how families can move on, getting back to work when they're worried about their students," Sato Elementary 4th grade teacher Carol Biskupic Knight said.

Biskupic Knight teaches in the Beaverton School District. She said the last few months of virtual learning worked well for her students because of the in-person relationship they had already established. That won't be the case with new students in the fall.

"I wouldn't yet have a relationship built with those students," she said.