PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon’s public universities start the spring term Monday. Students will be ready to take classes, it just won’t be in person.

Schools like Portland State, Oregon and Oregon State will offer classes remotely because of coronavirus restrictions.

“We are fully prepared to provide for the highest level of teaching and service to our students and we've got a lot of work in the next two days to make that happen," said Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing

At Portland State, 3,000 classes will transition to remote learning.

While plans are in place for the spring term, the Oregon schools are being flexible if it’s necessary to continue remote learning longer.

“We can certainly sustain this," said University of Oregon provost Patrick Phillips.

