PORTLAND, Ore. — The accelerated nursing program at Portland's Concordia University will survive after Concordia University-Saint Paul (Minnesota) agreed to incorporate Portland's program into its own.

Portland's Concordia University announced Monday that it will close at the end of the 2020 spring semester.

Current and future students in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Portland's Concordia University will complete their studies in Portland, according to a spokesperson for Concordia University-Saint Paul.

Nursing students at Concordia study in a different building in Southwest Portland, about 10 miles away from the Concordia University main campus.

The agreement will result "in a seamless transfer of credits for all enrolled nursing students in the [Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing] tracks and a straightforward transition for incoming students," Concordia University-Saint Paul said in a press release.

The agreement assures the following, according to Dr. Eric LaMott, the provost and chief operating officer at Concordia-Saint Paul:

Students will graduate on same timetable and still earn a degree from a Concordia University

Students already admitted for future terms will have their admission decisions honored by Concordia University-Saint Paul

The press release stipulates that a final agreement is subject to regulatory and accreditation approval. More details about the agreement will be released in the future.

