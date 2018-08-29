VANCOUVER, Wash. — With the announcement that school will not start on time in the Vancouver and Evergreen school districts, parents are having to make other arrangements for their kids.

Sarah Ayers’ daughter is getting ready to begin fifth grade in the Evergreen School District. Her daughter will continue to stay with grandparents until school starts, so for her it is not that big of a deal.

“I am very lucky at this point in my life. Even two years ago it would've been an additional bill for me, so I'm very lucky my daughter is at her age and my parents being able to help out,” Ayers explained.

Other parents like Chris Thobaben though are not quite as lucky.

“We're transplants here, so we don't have any family that's able to support,” Thobaben said. “We don't have any grandmothers or grandfathers that can come down.”

Thobaben works from home, so a delayed start means another day of juggling work and kids. The cost of extra child care is one that adds up as well.

“It's a bigger burden for the family just because of what we budgeted and we planned for,” Thobaben said. “I think many people who are cutting close on the monthly budget and just trying to make ends meet. If you have to pay for child care for a couple more days, I mean, you were just trying to make it through the summer with enough in the pocket to make it through the school year.”

Teachers in Vancouver held another rally outside the district offices Tuesday. They plan to do the same Wednesday outside of their classrooms.

“We have classroom teachers who were ready to meet their students tomorrow and because we've not received respect from our district, we don't have an opportunity for our educators to connect with the kids that mean the most to them,” said Kari Van Nostran with the Vancouver Education Association.

Educators are fighting for higher pay, stemming from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.

After the rally, teachers and community members packed the Vancouver School Board meeting. So many people showed up, not everyone was able to squeeze in the room.

Up for a vote were six resolutions designed to allow the district to do things like suspend pay and insurance premiums, suspend leave policies, lock schools, and take legal steps necessary to end the strike.

“History has shown time and again, when a strike occurs, nobody wins,” said Vancouver school board member Michelle Giovannozzi.

Only one board member voted no on the resolutions and spoke out against them. The no vote was met with thunderous applause and cheering. It got so loud, the board had to move the meeting to another room and close it to the general public. As the board members walked out, many chanted the name of the board member who was against the resolutions.

If teachers are not back at work by Sept.17, Vancouver School District Superintendent Steven Webb said the district will have have no choice but to take action.

“ Friends, we don't have a choice in this matter. State law prohibits the gift of public funds. Every Vancouver Public Schools employee, including me, must be at work 50 percent of the available work days in a month,” explained Webb.

Both the district and union members hope to reach an agreement long before the resolutions are needed.

