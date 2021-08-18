Multnomah County offering free vaccines to kids before the start of the school year

Free events can help get kids the immunizations they need for school. And, anyone 12 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore — Multnomah County is offering free immunizations to kids before the start of the school year. Officials believe 1,500 kids across the county fell behind on immunizations during the pandemic.

The two free events, Aug.18 in Southeast Portland and Aug. 24 in North Portland, are offered by the County Community Health Center and Student Health Center to help get kids up-to-date on required school immunizations.

It also gives people 12 and older the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine, however, kids under 15 must be with a parent or guardian in order to get the shot. Those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a gift card. Prizes and food will be provided. But not just COVID vaccines are available but also the vaccines required in Oregon for kids in public schools.

“We want to make sure parents know it’s okay if their children have fallen behind on their immunizations and we are here to help them catch up,” said Katie Strawn, site medical director for Student Health Centers. “Staying up to date on childhood shots is more important than ever to make sure all kids are healthy and ready to learn when they head back to school in September.”

You can call 503-988-5558 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are recommended but drop-ins are also welcome. All vaccines are provided for free.

The county's next back-to-school vaccine event is set for Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Arbor Lodge located at 7440 N Denver Avenue.