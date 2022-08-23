Free universal preschool launches soon in Multnomah County

Multnomah County officials said they received over 1,100 applications. More than 600 families secured a spot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — School is about to start and so is Multnomah County’s free universal preschool program.

The universal preschool idea started out on the ballot in 2020. It passed and after a lot of work, the first set of kids to participate are about to start in September.

Tri To and his wife know how hard and stressful it is to find child care in Portland. They have two kids with one being a three-year-old. Earlier this year he applied for Multnomah County’s Preschool for All program. His name was put into a lottery and now his little girl will be going to preschool next month.

“I feel it's a relief. You know, now we know for sure, okay, we'll go to a preschool,” said To.

To applied for two programs in case he didn’t get into one. While he’s choosing to go with the other program he applied for, he’s grateful the county’s universal preschool program was an option because the need in the community is great.

“We had over 1,100 applicants to apply for sponsored preschool for all,” said Leslee Barnes, the director of the preschool and early learning division for Multnomah County.

From the 1,100 applicants, more than 600 families got a much-needed spot, Barnes said.

“We still have about 300 [preschool] programs that have not reopened their doors after the COVID pandemic,” Barnes said.

Data from before the pandemic showed 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties were designated child care deserts, where there’s more need than spots available.

“There are definitely areas like outer east Portland that were considered child care deserts,” said Barnes.

She said the county is currently working on expanding preschool opportunities in east Portland and all over the county.

While Tri To has already figured out preschool for his little girl, he said more child care options and resources would be helpful for many families.

Over 10 years, Barnes said the ultimate goal is for the county to offer free universal preschool for all families. Next spring will be the next open application period where the county hopes to provide more slots for families.

In the meantime, the county is looking to partner with preschool programs in the community. Applications are open right now on the county's Preschool for All website.