It’s a big week for Kyley Johnson and his two little girls. They’re twins and both 5 years old. The duo will be starting kindergarten this week.

But while it’s exciting, Johnson said he’s a little nervous.

“It’s definitely concerning, especially because our kids are going to Ainsworth and that's just a really busy street up there,” said Johnson. He said what concerns him most are all the people behind the wheel texting, eating or generally distracted.

That's why Portland police is increasing patrols this week.

Police say, aside from all the obvious tips for drivers like obeying the 20 MPH speed limit in school zones and putting down the phone, pedestrians should also pay attention. Things to remember: don't walk while texting or with headphones on.

“There's more and more distractions now with just technology and navigation, Bluetooth, cell phones, texting, just a split second can change someone's life forever,” Johnson said.

Portland police plan to have more patrols on the road this week and into next week when other school districts plan to start class.

