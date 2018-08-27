VANCOUVER, Wash. — Thousands of students in Washington public schools won't be attending their first day of classes Tuesday, with more possibly to follow later in the week.

It all started with the McCleary court decision in 2012, that found Washington wasn't doing enough to fund education. Since then, the state legislature has approved billions of dollars to fund schools, including $2 billion that would go directly to teacher salaries.

The funding for each school district was being negotiated on a local level, and the Washington Education Association says they have negotiated salary increases in more than 30 districts.

The Washington Education Association ghas published an interactive map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here.

But eight school districts in Southwest Washington are still in limbo as the first day of school approaches.

More than 27,000 students in Evergreen Public Schools were scheduled to start classes Tuesday, Aug. 28 but that has been delayed by at least one day. Teachers voted to strike last week, and salary negotiations are ongoing.

The Washougal School District was also scheduled to start classes Tuesday, but teachers voted to strike. Schools will be closed on Tuesday, the district announced Monday night.

Vancouver, Longview and Battle Ground and Hockinson schools are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 29. Ridgefield Public Schools is scheduled to start both Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Aug. 31.

Teachers in all of those districts have voted to strike if salary negotiations aren't settled by the first day of class.

As of Monday afternoon, the Vancouver teachers union says they are not expecting to reach an agreement before the first day of class on Wednesday.

Camas teachers voted Monday afternoon to strike. Classes in that district don't start until Sept. 4.

So why are they striking now, and why are they asking for such large increases?

According to a spokesperson with WEA, it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to ask for a big pay increase, and retain qualified teachers after years of underfunding by the state.

