47 Lake Oswego students in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure on school bus

The Hallinan Elementary School students must quarantine at home for at least 10 days after they rode the bus with someone who tested positive.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Dozens of Lake Oswego elementary students must quarantine for at least 10 days because of COVID-19 exposure on a school bus, a Lake Oswego School District (LOSD) spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Hallinan Elementary School principal Melissa Griffiths sent a notification to parents on Monday, Sept. 6, that said someone had tested positive and that a total of 47 "close contacts" on the bus had been identified.

All the "close contacts" have been contacted and are not attending school while they quarantine.

"To our knowledge, none of the 47 have tested positive for COVID-19," Griffiths told KGW.

The person who tested positive last went to school on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2. No additional close contacts were identified on campus.

"Exposure to COVID-19 raises concern and care. LOSD is following strict state and local guidance to protect the health of our community and the privacy of individuals," Griffiths wrote.

The district said, based on guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, a 14-day quarantine is required in school settings after a COVID exposure. This may be reduced to 10 days for those who remain symptom-free and continue to monitor for symptoms for four more days.

LOSD is working with Clackamas County Public Health to address the exposure.

Read the principal's full letter to parents:

Dear Hallinan Community,

We have been notified that a person in the Hallinan community has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The last exposure on the school campus and buses was September 1 and September 2. Close contacts have been notified. Please click here for information about this exposure.

Guidance is mandated by the Oregon Health Authority. In the event of an exposure in our schools, the guidance directs LOSD to work with Clackamas County Public Health Authorities in determining close contacts, isolation and quarantine rules, and notification to individuals and the community. When OHA guidance changes, which it has over the course of the pandemic, LOSD updates protocols.

Close contacts are notified individually by district nurses, and the school community is notified via an email from the principal. Notifications of COVID-19 cases with exposure at schools are posted on the district website on the Nurses page, which is serving as the LOSD COVID-19 Dashboard.

District nurses need to focus on implementing exposure protocols. If you have questions or concerns, please find more information on the district website under Roadmap to Reopening / Health & Safety Protocols. There is a link for submitted questions.

We will keep you updated on any new information that impacts the health and safety of our school community, while also meeting the requirements to honor everyone's right to privacy. We appreciate your partnership in respecting everyone’s right to privacy and being kind to all, the Hallinan way.

Sincerely,

Melissa Griffiths