PORTLAND, Ore — Do you remember your first day of kindergarten?



Because the brand new group of kindergarteners at Rose City Park Elementary will probably remember their first day on Tuesday, after receiving such a warm welcome to their brand new school.



More than 90 new kindergarteners are now a part of the Rose City Park Elementary family.

We caught up with five-year-old Dylan Savage as she waited in line to enter her new school. She was feeling pretty nervous. But mom, Erin, was excited.



“Mom feels great. We love Rose City Park and our neighborhood school,” said Savage.



Many other parents were excited too as they waited, hand-in-hand with their children to go through the doors to their kids’ brand new school.

When the time came, the reception they got was adorable.



The "upperclassmen" at the K-5, Vietnamese dual language immersion school, welcomed the kindergarteners in a way only fellow kids can with a lot of cheering, clapping, and high fives.

This year was the first year that the school decided to welcome its kindergarteners by lining the halls and clapping.

Previously, the tradition was reserved for fifth graders, who on their last day would be clapped for as they exited the building.

