KGW, in partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, Safeway and Great Clips is proud to announce the 11th annual KGW School Supply Drive.

The KGW School Supply Drive collection period begins July 24 and continues through August 22, with local Safeway stores accepting cash donations through August 26. The goal of the drive is to collect enough school supplies and cash to send 12,000 students back to school with the supplies needed to succeed. In Oregon nearly half of all children live in low-income families and cannot afford even the most basic school supplies.

“School supplies are the most basic tools for success in school, and success in school is the path to success in life. For far too many children, these inexpensive supplies are out of reach. Just a few dollars places pencils and paper into the hands of these young students,” said DJ Wilson, president and general manager of KGW. “We appreciate our business partners, who join with us to make this effort a community priority.”

Throughout the drive, the public is encouraged to make cash and school supply donations of any amount. A $25 donation provides one student with basic supplies needed for an entire year. All donations, benefiting local area schools, are distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies, the non-profit Free Store for Teachers. Donations can be made in several ways:

Donate cash or school supplies at any OnPoint Community Credit Union.

Donate at a Greater Portland area Great Clips salon and Great Clips will add a haircut to your donation for a child in need, up to 1000 haircuts.

Between August 9 and August 26, make a cash donation at the register at local Safeway stores

Donate funds online at KGW.com/school.

“For more than ten years, we have been fortunate enough to support the KGW School Supply Drive and that commitment continues. As a credit union founded by teachers, we are moved by the incredible level of participation this effort inspires from our members and the entire community, all to benefit the numerous teachers and students in the local area.” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint Community Credit Union President/CEO.

“Back to school can be difficult for families with limited resources. Great Clips, including the greater Portland area franchisees, are proud to help by matching school supply donations with a free haircut to a child in need, donating up to 1000 haircuts to local school districts as part of our partnership on the KGW School Supply Drive,” said Brent Jacobson, Great Clips Portland area Co-op President.

"We know having adequate supplies when heading back to school is a huge challenge for many families in Oregon and Southwest Washington. That's why we feel so passionate about the KGW School Supply Drive. We're thankful that it exists for the children who need it the most,” said Gregg McNiff, Safeway Portland Division President.

About Schoolhouse Supplies

Schoolhouse Supplies is an award-winning nonprofit that supports public education in the Portland area by providing free school supplies to students in need. Schoolhouse Supplies believes that every child deserves school supplies and has the right to a quality education regardless of their family’s income or racial/ethnic identity. With the community’s support, Schoolhouse Supplies has distributed $30 million in free school supplies since opening their doors in 1999. Find out more at www.SchoolhouseSupplies.org.

