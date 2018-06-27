The U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding public-sector labor unions — the court held that those who choose not to join unions can't be required to help back collective bargaining — could profoundly affect teachers.

As part of a joint statement with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and three fellow union leaders, Oregon Education Association President John Larson called the decision "disappointing." At its core, the Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, ruling means unions could lose tens of millions of dollars, which would give them far less potent bargaining power.

“The Supreme Court’s disappointing ruling in the Janus case tips the scale yet again in favor of wealthy special interests, making it even harder for working families to get ahead," Larson said in the statement. "Despite that decision, however, Oregon’s unions will remain strong as long as union members stick together and continue acting collectively for the common good of all workers."

In Oregon, teachers are required to collectively bargain, meaning organized employee groups negotiate wages and other conditions.

That, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality, "is likely to reduce political power at all levels. How much of a financial hit teachers unions take, however, depends in part on how they respond and whether they court a broader segment of teachers."

Kate Walsh, the Washington, D.C.-based group's president, called the decision "an opportunity to revisit the reforms they’ve long resisted. It is a time to step back and look at where the teaching profession is today and where it needs to go instead of how things worked in the past."

While it's unclear how reducing educators' bargaining power will affect Oregon, it could feasibly discourage more teachers from entering the profession if salaries and benefits don't remain commensurate with those in other industries.

"In states where more public employees remain members of the union, salaries are higher for all employees because the union has the power to negotiate from a position of strength," the OEA's Larson said. "More members means a stronger union, which can more effectively bargain for wages and benefits.

A weaker union could, in turn, affect education offerings a state that by one group's measurements already sports middling numbers in terms of national "best places to teach" rankings.

Its those rankings, and with that backdrop, that we're taking a look at the 22 districts that, in Oregon, top that "best places to teach" list. We've used rankings compiled by the Pittsburgh-based researcher Niche.com, which assembled its analysis through a formula that examines teacher salaries, tenure, absenteeism, student-teacher ratios and the districts' overall grades for administration, safety and resources.

A full 25 percent of the assessment stems from Niche's overall district grade, which takes into account a "rigorous analysis of academic and student life data along with millions of reviews from students and parents." Another 12.5 percent of the grade stems from average teacher salaries, with yet another 12.5 percent resulting from a Niche teacher salary index.

Six other factors comprise the total Niche grade.

A few findings from Oregon's top-ranked schools:

Out of 9,850 school districts with teachers ranked by Niche, the number one school in Oregon ranks just 945th.

In contrast, the No. 22 school ranks 4,313rd, out of the 9,850 districts in which places were ranked.

The top district to teach in was also the state's second-best overall school district, as judged by such factors as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores and teacher quality.

