3 things you need to know Monday

PPS reaches agreement with teachers union to return to in-person learning April 1
Portland Public Schools (PPS), the state's largest school district, has reached a tentative agreement with the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) to start hybrid learning April 1, the district announced early this morning. Under the agreement, students in preschool through first grade would return April 1, students in grades 2-5 starting April 5 and students in grades 6-12 the week of April 19. The agreement must still be approved by PAT members and the PPS Board of Education. That vote is expected to happen by the middle of this week. Final details of the plan are expected to be released at that time. READ MORE
Civil rights groups call for federal investigation into Portland Police Bureau's use of 'kettling'
Officers used the crowd control tactic known as "kettling" during Friday night's protest, corralling close to 100 people within a single city block and recording their names and photographing their faces. READ MORE
'I worked on that telescope for 48 years': Massive, custom-built telescope stolen in Washington County
A 15-foot, 800-pound custom-made telescope worth about $15,000 was stolen in rural Washington County on Thursday. For owner Forrest Babcock, the telescope represents more than money. READ MORE
