3 things you need to know Monday

PPS reaches agreement with teachers union to return to in-person learning April 1

Portland Public Schools (PPS), the state's largest school district, has reached a tentative agreement with the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) to start hybrid learning April 1, the district announced early this morning. Under the agreement, students in preschool through first grade would return April 1, students in grades 2-5 starting April 5 and students in grades 6-12 the week of April 19. The agreement must still be approved by PAT members and the PPS Board of Education. That vote is expected to happen by the middle of this week. Final details of the plan are expected to be released at that time. READ MORE