PORTLAND, Ore. — High school seniors had an 80.5% graduation rate at Portland Public Schools in 2019, the highest rate since the district adopted a four-year cohort model in 2010.

Over the past three years, the district has seen a boost in graduation rates among all student groups. Latinx students had a 7.1% increase in graduation rates, multiracial students had a 5.8% increase, black students had a 4.9% increase and white students had a 4.6% increase.

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the improvement is due to the district's commitment to increase its focus on all student groups, "while placing a special emphasis on our historically underserved students."

"While we recognize that we have much more work to do, these improved graduation numbers are an indication that our strategies and investments are having a positive impact on our high school students’ outcomes, especially our black and native students," Guerrero said.

In 2010, Oregon adopted the four-year cohort model, which considers students to be on-time graduates if they earn a regular or modified diploma within four years of entering high school. In 2017-18, Portland Public Schools implemented a strategic plan that placed more emphasis on support for ninth-grade students.

Portland Public Schools Regional Superintendent Joe LaFountaine said that strategic plan "has changed the game."

"It offers us the opportunity to quickly provide students with extra support to keep them on track, and we can identify students who are able to take higher level courses into accelerated classes earlier," he said.

