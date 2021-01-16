Committee chooses to rename Portland's Wilson High School after civil rights leader Ida B. Wells-Barnett

Wells-Barnett was outspoken against Woodrow Wilson's support of segregation and discriminatory hiring practices, according to Portland Public Schools.

PORTLAND, Ore — A committee tasked with renaming Southwest Portland's Woodrow Wilson High School has recommended the school be named after Black civil rights leader Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Portland Public Schools (PPS) announced Friday.

Wells-Barnett was an investigative journalist and activist who was born into slavery during the Civil War in 1862. She co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the first Black women's suffrage association.

She was one of five Black women of history who were considered for the school's new name.

The board of PPS decided to change the school's name in July in response to the racial justice movement that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Built in 1954, the high school was named for former Pres. Woodrow Wilson, whose administration segregated federal offices. Wilson also wrote a book considered sympathetic to the Ku Klux Klan.

The committee appointed by PPS to rename the school said it spent months reaching out to community members for input before ultimately deciding Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School would be the most appropriate name.

"Wells-Barnett marched on Washington in the name of women’s suffrage on the day of Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration, and she later wrote and spoke to President Wilson in protest of segregation and of his discriminatory hiring practices," a press release from PPS says.