Gladstone School District offers spaces for students to focus on emotional, mental wellbeing

Dedicated spaces inside John Wetten Elementary and Kraxberger Middle School help kids learn to regulate their emotions

GLADSTONE, Ore. — Dimmed lights and quiet music in a room at John Wetten Elementary school in Gladstone create a calming environment for kids.

"It’s called the 'skills learning center,'" explained Assistant Principal Lori Buchanan. "It’s really to help kids gain skills to regulate their emotions."

Buchanan said the idea to create this space came a few years ago, when the district noticed some students were struggling.

"We had over 30 times that we had to clear the other students out of the room because kids were having such a hard time when the demands were too great they did not have the skills to handle that.”

Students learn those skills at a variety of stations in the "Skills Learning Center."

"You have a lot of the different senses, so you have stations at are more hands-on. You have rice and sand and Play-doh," said Erika Nelson, a teacher at the center. "You have more visual pieces, you have a light table, you have a fish tank."

She says the different tools can help kids regulate their emotions.

"At the end of their time in my room, they get to work one-on-one with me and that’s where we really do the skills building, identifying emotions, identifying tools and strategies they have to cope with emotions," said Nelson.

Since implementing the strategy in 2018, the district has seen results with fewer kids struggling.

Last year with the pandemic closures, the skills learning center moved online. The in-person option is still closed.

It’s just part of the many intervention programs at the school helping students succeed.

"We don’t believe that there’s good kids and bad kids," said Buchanan. "We really do believe kids do well when they can, and then we just need to help provide the tools so that they can do that."