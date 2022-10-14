George Fox students teaching younger kids science lessons missed during the pandemic

George Fox University in Newberg has a Science Outreach Program that allows K-12 students to be taught by college students.

PORTLAND, Ore. — George Fox University students are helping K-12 students catch up on science lessons they might have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university has a Science Outreach Program that allows current students to teach the K-12 students.

Bridget Perkins has both her 4th and 6th grade kids involved with the program.

"We have been waiting for this program for actually a few years, I home schooled them two years ago," Perkins said.

The kids get hands-on science experience. Outreach Director Tennille Hostetler said it also gives the college students some teaching experience.

"A lot of students that come to these classes are home schooled," Hostetler said. "It's a great resource for them. A lot of home schoolers may not have the equipment to do science at home, they like to take advantage of coming into our lab and using the materials."

The classes run through the fall and spring semesters. Students pay $75 for the six week course.

Trem Vo is a junior at George Fox. She came to the states from Vietnam and said she gets a lot out of teaching the younger kids.

"They might be interested in the science or medical field later on," Vo Said. "When I was a kid I did not have any opportunities like that or a chance."