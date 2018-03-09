VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tentative contract agreements were reached Sunday in the Vancouver, Camas, Hockinson and Ridgefield school districts, putting an end to teacher strikes there.

With the settlements, Vancouver Public Schools are expected to start class on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The Camas, Ridgefield and Hockinson school districts will start the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Ratification votes by the unions and approval by school boards are expected soon.

The Washougal, Battle Ground, Longview and Evergreen districts have yet to settle.

“We appreciate our community’s patience during these negotiations and their enthusiastic support for education in Hockinson,” Superintendent Sandra Yager said in a prepared statement. “We are eager to welcome our staff and students back to school and to embark on another exciting school year.”

"A big thank you to the bargaining team members on both sides and an equally big thank you to our community for their patience during the process. We can't wait to see you on Tuesday," the Ridgefield district announced on its Facebook page.

Members of the Vancouver Education Association and Vancouver Public Schools agreed the negotiation process had been long and difficult. Both sides appear to be happy with the agreement.

“Back and forth, back and forth, you know going from one offer to the next, but it was always with the intention of trying to come to a settlement so children can return to school and families know what's going on,” said Lynn Maiorca, president of the Vancouver Education Association.

“Like Lynn said, we were working together the whole time, it was always a collaborative process and we're thrilled now to be on the other side of this,” said Pat Nuzzo, with Vancouver Public Schools. “We all have the same goal, we all want our kids to do well, and the right place for them is in school with their teachers.”

The tentative agreement will be put to a vote by Vancouver Education Association members on Tuesday.

“We're elated that we could reach this agreement with the district," said Dr. Rick Wilson, executive director of the Vancouver Education Association. "Once we take it to our members, our sincere hope is that they'll ratify this and that's when the real celebration will start."

Wilson expects the agreement to be approved by union members. If so, classes in the Vancouver School District would begin Wednesday, September 5.

Details of the new contract will not be released to the public until after the vote.

Just east of Vancouver, the Camas Education Association and the Camas School District also reached a tentative agreement Sunday. The lead negotiator for the teachers union said their process, too, was difficult.

“It’s been grueling and very emotional,” said Camas Education Association lead negotiator Mark Gardner, who is also a high school teacher. “We’ve had in the past really, really positive relationships between our association and management and so it’s been challenging to be faced with the situation where we had differing opinions of what the law said."

Gardner said he is relieved the contract is settled. "And I am relieved to be seeing my students, my ninth-graders at Hayes Freedom High School Tuesday, on time, ready to go. That’s really what we wanted.”

Members of the Camas Education Association will vote on the new contract Monday at 4 p.m. School will start as planned on Tuesday, September 4. Gardner believes union members will vote in favor of the new contract agreement.

“A first-year teacher in their first year will be making a little over $50,000 and a teacher with 16 years of experience and roughly two masters degrees will be making a little over $97,000 a year and that’s total compensation,” Gardner said.

