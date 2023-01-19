Former Beaverton schools teacher arrested, charged with sex abuse

The charges stem from incidents that occurred during the teacher's employment at the Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering. He stopped teaching there in 2021.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A former Beaverton School District teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of sex abuse, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Detectives arrested Matthew Knorr, 46, on three counts of first degree sex abuse and booked him in Washington County jail. His bail was set at $750,000. Knorr lives in Hillsboro, police said in a news release.

Knorr was a teacher at the Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering (BASE), a science magnet middle and high school. He has not taught there since November 2021, police said, but the charges "stem from incidents that occurred during Knorr's employment."

In an email sent to families Jan. 18 and shared with KGW, BASE principal Diane Fitzpatrick notified parents of Knorr's arrest, but did not include any details beyond what was in the police report, except to state that Knorr taught at the school "during the 2021-22 school year" and confirming that he hadn't worked there since November 2021.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as new details become available. The text of the email from Fitzpatrick is included below:

At BASE, we strive to be fully transparent with our families. In that spirit, I want to share some information with you.

Today, Matt Knorr, a teacher who taught at BASE during the 2021-22 school year, was arrested on three counts of Sex Abuse I. This teacher has not worked at BASE since November 2021, though he is still listed in our system. You may hear coverage of this event on the news this evening. If you have questions regarding the case, you’re urged to contact Detective Megan Linn with the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-430-4929 or Megan.Linn@hillsboro-oregon.gov.

News of this arrest may impact your student. Please know that our counseling staff will be ready to support your student at school tomorrow.

At this time, I am unable to release any additional information. Thank you for your understanding and support.

