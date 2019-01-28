FOREST GROVE, Ore. — All schools in the Forest Grove School District are implementing a new security system Monday that will require visitors to go through additional steps before being allowed to enter a school building during school hours.

Under the new system, once school begins, any visitor will be asked to push a buzzer, look into a security camera, speak with the front-desk secretary, and provide detailed information on why they need to enter the school.

If the secretary decides the visitor is not a threat, the visitor will be buzzed in, and the visitor will be directed to report to the office.

"It's our biggest duty to make sure that we are constantly looking for the best ways to keep our students and staff and our community members safe when they are in our buildings," district spokesman David Warner told The Columbian. "This is just another piece in that effort to keep people safe and secure."