Federal grant funding UO smoke research center

Those working to lessen the effects of wildfire smoke got a boost. An $800,000 grant will go to launch the Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice Center at UO.

EUGENE, Oregon — The length and severity of fire seasons has been growing in Oregon, along with the effects of the smoke it causes on humans. How to deal with that and find ways to mitigate the damage is a big job taken on by many people across the state.

Now there will be a research hub based at the University of Oregon that will work as a center for finding and implementing solutions. The Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice Center will open at the University of Oregon thanks to a federal grant.

“We know that wildfires aren't going away, so how do we adapt to this new reality of wildfires smoke,” said U of O research professor Cass Moseley, who says the center will work on a variety of fronts to answer the adaptation question.

And it is happening thanks to both of Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, who secured the $800,000 in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Mosely said managing the health effects of wildfire smoke and smoke from prescribed burns set to manage the risk now has a home for everyone involved.

“What we mean by that is that our work is going to be driven by community and agency needs, by the people that are trying to do the work of reducing the health effects of smoke, whether it's individuals or households or air quality folks or health people,” said Moseley.

From finding new ways to better protect homes from smoke infiltration, more efficiently communicating with people to educate or in emergency situations, or developing community action plans unique to different parts of Oregon, it is all on the table. Now with a central place at the U of O, for the fight against wildfire smoke.

“This is an all hands on deck kind of problem, we really want to bring diverse folks together and to be the facilitator and help accelerate the extent to which people are already coming together to try and solve these issues,” said Moseley.