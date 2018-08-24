VANCOUVER, Wash. — Teachers in the Evergreen School District met Thursday to decide whether or not to join several other districts in Washington that have decided to go on strike if a contract agreement is not reached by the first day of school.

By the end of the meeting, the Evergreen teachers voted to strike if an agreement isn't reached by Aug. 28, the first day of school.

Battle Ground, Vancouver, and the Longview school districts all voted to strike earlier this week.

In Longview, Thursday marked the first day of the teacher strike. Teachers wore red and held signs along the streets, demanding fair wages.

Jennifer Powers is a paraeducator and parent in the Longview School District. She stood with a picket sign, and said she does not make enough money to live on.

“We all need to make a living wage,” Powers said. “I'm a single mom with a son. I don't even make $2,000 a month. I do not bring home enough money to support me and my child.”

Ray Clift, the president of the Longview Education Association, said teachers, secretaries, and paraeducators are sticking together and will not come to an agreement until a fair contract is reached for everyone.

“They're educators, they support our children, they should be compensated. There's plenty of room in the budget for a really fair settlement for them too,” Clift said.

Dr. Dan Zorn, superintendent for Longview Schools, said teachers got an 8 percent pay increase during the last contract negotiation, which he said made them the highest paid teachers in Cowlitz County.

"The latest offer to the union would keep our teachers as the highest paid in the county," Zorn said.

Teachers with the Evergreen School District said they are asking for fair wages as well.

“I don't like to speak for my members, but I can tell you right now they're furious,” explained Evergreen Education Association president Bill Beville. “This is money already in the district's pockets, all they need to do is give the teachers their money.”

The Evergreen School District on the other hand, said it is allocating the money given to it by the state for educator salaries.

“We're passing through every state dollar that we're getting and then adding some at the local level as well,” said Gail Spolar, the Evergreen School District director of communications.

Negotiations are still ongoing, but both sides said they are not close to reaching a resolution at this point.

“We’re losing people because they can't afford to teach,” Beville said. “The rising costs of health care, cost of housing, and just general inflation overall, it's like our teachers have been losing money for years and this is our chance to actually get our educators a competitive professional pay that they deserve.”

Spolar said Evergreen teachers are already getting paid more than what state funds allocate for.

“In Evergreen, the money that’s allocated by the state legislature and the courts, it’s about a $69,000 average for the teacher salaries,” Spolar said. “Under the current contract they were already getting $71,000 on average. In the offer that we’ve provided, it’s up about $77,000. So, we’re actually using local levy money to supplement that as well and so we’re passing through every state dollar that we’re getting and then adding some at the local level as well.”

