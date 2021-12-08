Evergreen superintendent placed on leave amid investigation

The school district announced the decision on Wednesday, but did not offer any information about the subject of the investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent Mike Merlino has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an investigation, the school district announced on Wednesday.

The district board of directors made the decision on Tuesday, according to a press release from the district. Board president Victoria Bradford and the rest of the board will retain oversight of the district.

The investigation is being conducted by an outside third-party investigator and is expected to be concluded in the next several weeks. The press release did not include any details about the subject of the investigation.

The school board "indicated that thoroughness, rather than expediency, is the priority," the district said in the press release.