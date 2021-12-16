Evergreen school board fires superintendent amid investigation

The board terminated Mike Merlino's contract using a "no cause" provision, although there were specific concerns stemming from an investigation into his conduct.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Evergreen Public Schools board of directors voted 4-1 to fire superintendent Mike Merlino at a special meeting on Thursday, according to a press release from Gail Spolar, the district's executive director of communications.

The Clark County school district announced the investigation last week and said Merlino had been placed on leave while an outside party carried out the process, although the initial press release did not specify the subject or cause of the investigation.

OPB reported on Thursday that the investigation was prompted by abuse-of-power complaints against Merlino filed by other administrative staff, who accused him of trying to inappropriately promote his girlfriend, who was also a district employee, and retaliating against a colleague who objected.

The board voted to terminate Merlino's contract using a "no cause" provision, according to the district, although the board members said the investigation had uncovered enough evidence to fire him "for cause" and the decision to use the no cause provision was made for financial reasons.

The sole "nay" vote, board member Rachael Rogers, said she fully supported terminating the superintendent, according to the Thursday press release, but would rather have officially terminated him for cause "in light of Merlino’s egregious behavior uncovered during the preliminary investigation."

The other four members concluded that firing him for cause "could ultimately cost the district more through legal expenses, as well as continuing to pay Merlino’s administrative leave costs, until there was a settlement," according to the press release.