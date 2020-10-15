25 Oregon schools now reporting COVID-19 cases

Two weeks ago, 6 schools were reporting COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Last week, it rose to 14 and the number is now up to 25 schools in this week's report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of COVID-19 cases at Oregon schools is on the rise.

When the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) first started releasing COVID-19 infections reported at Oregon schools as part of its weekly report two weeks ago, six schools had listed at least one case of a student or staff member infected with the coronavirus. Last week, the number was up to 14 schools.

In the report that OHA released on Wednesday, the number of schools reporting COVID-19 cases has risen to 25.

The reporting only includes K-12 schools that are offering any form of in-person learning. Of the 25 schools listed this week, none have reported more than seven total infections:

St. Mary's Academy , at 1112 Cherry Heights Rd. in The Dalles (Wasco County): 1 student and 3 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 4

, at 1112 Cherry Heights Rd. in The Dalles (Wasco County): 1 student and 3 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 4 Irrigon Junior Senior High School , at 315 SE Wyoming Ave. in Irrigon (Morrow County): 0 students and 2 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 14

, at 315 SE Wyoming Ave. in Irrigon (Morrow County): 0 students and 2 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 14 Kalmiopsis Elementary School , at 650 Easy St. in Brookings (Curry County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 18

, at 650 Easy St. in Brookings (Curry County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 18 Kingsview Christian School , at 1850 Clark St. in North Bend (Coos County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 17

, at 1850 Clark St. in North Bend (Coos County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 17 Sutherlin East Elementary School , at 323 E 3rd Ave. in Sutherlin (Douglas County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 24

, at 323 E 3rd Ave. in Sutherlin (Douglas County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 24 South Medford High School , at 1551 Cunningham Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 26

, at 1551 Cunningham Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 26 Hedrick Middle School , at 1501 E Jackson St. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22

, at 1501 E Jackson St. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22 Nyssa High School , at 824 Adrian Blvd. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 824 Adrian Blvd. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30 Nyssa Middle School , at 101 S. 11th St. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 0 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 101 S. 11th St. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 0 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30 Nyssa Elementary School , at 809 Bower Ave. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student and 3 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 5

, at 809 Bower Ave. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student and 3 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 5 Four Rivers Community School , at 2449 SW 4th Ave. in Ontario (Malheur County): 0 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 20

, at 2449 SW 4th Ave. in Ontario (Malheur County): 0 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 20 Kennedy Elementary , at 2860 N Keene Way Dr. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 14

, at 2860 N Keene Way Dr. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 14 Amity Elementary School , at 300 Rice Lane in Amity (Yamhill County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 300 Rice Lane in Amity (Yamhill County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30 Roosevelt Elementary School , at 1212 Queen Anne Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 19

, at 1212 Queen Anne Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 19 South Umpqua High School , at 501 Chadwick Ln. in Myrtle Creek (Douglas County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 8

, at 501 Chadwick Ln. in Myrtle Creek (Douglas County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 8 A C Houghton Elementary School , at 1105 N Main Ave. NE in Irrigon (Morrow County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 25

, at 1105 N Main Ave. NE in Irrigon (Morrow County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 25 Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School , at 4221 SW Golf Course Road in Cornelius (Washington County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 27

, at 4221 SW Golf Course Road in Cornelius (Washington County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 27 Griffin Creek Elementary , at 2430 Griffin Creek Rd. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 2430 Griffin Creek Rd. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30 Thurston Elementary School , at 7345 Thurston Rd. in Springfield (Lane County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 7345 Thurston Rd. in Springfield (Lane County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30 Elgin High School , at 1400 Birch St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2

, at 1400 Birch St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2 Heppner Elementary School , at 235 Stansbury St. in Heppner (Morrow County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 2

, at 235 Stansbury St. in Heppner (Morrow County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 2 Waldorf School Bend , at 2150 NE Studio Rd. #2 in Bend (Deschutes County): 3 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 5

, at 2150 NE Studio Rd. #2 in Bend (Deschutes County): 3 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 5 The Siskiyou School , at 631 Clay St. in Ashland (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 631 Clay St. in Ashland (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30 Vale Elementary School , at 403 E Street West in Vale (Malheur County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22

, at 403 E Street West in Vale (Malheur County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22 Stella Mayfield Elementary, at 1111 Division St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 23

Schools with one or more cases of COVID-19 where the most recent onset happened more than 28 days ago are not listed in the same report and will be included in a different table. Schools with no new cases for 56 days after the last case's onset will be removed from the weekly report.

Infections at schools that are only offering Comprehensive Distance Learning, and don't have any students onsite, will be reported as workplace outbreaks, which are also listed in OHA’s Weekly Report.