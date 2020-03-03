PORTLAND, Ore. — With the school set to close at the end of the Spring 2020 semester, Concordia University in Portland announced teach-out plans for its four largest programs.

The plans, which involve multiple institutions, can help more than 3,000 students finish their education on time without additional tuition costs, the university said. Here are the teach-out plans for the Master of Education, School of Law, Doctorate of Education and Master of Business Administration programs.

Master of Education

Concordia University Nebraska will become the exclusive teach-out institution for Concordia Portland’s online Master of Education programs.

All students in the program will be able to continue their studies without interruption so they can complete the program on time. Concordia Nebraska will honor each student’s current tuition rate, including any scholarships.

Students can still choose to complete their program at any institution. This agreement is set up to give students an option without disrupting their studies, the university said.

School of Law

Concordia University St. Paul will become the new parent institution of the School of Law.

The move “will provide the law school, students, faculty and staff financial and institutional stability,” the university said.

Doctorate of Education and Master of Business Administration

Concordia University Chicago will be the teach-out institution for both graduate programs.

Students enrolled in the programs over the past three years will have the opportunity to complete their degrees on time at a cost no more than their existing programs, the university said.

Students must complete a Concordia University Chicago application but won’t be charged an admission fee.



