Memorial Day usually signals not only the beginning of summer, but also the beginning of the job search by college graduates.

If that degree you've just received has already landed you a job as a commercial real estate loan officer, a data architect or an aerospace engineer congratulations! You're among the highest paid college graduates in 2018.

But if you're like the vast majority, you could probably use some help.

"The more definite you are and the more clear you are about exactly the job that you want, the more likely you are that you're going to wind up at some place you actually love," says Chris Winfield, also known as "The Superconnector."

Winfield connects with others who can help him professionally, and vice versa, and is advising new college graduates to connect with the 20 most influential people in their lives.

"Reach out to one of those people every single day for the next 20 days," he advises.

Share with them the job you really want and ask for their help.

Then, be willing to accept an entry level position, even an to get your foot in the door.

