Clackamas High defaced in hate crime, school authorities say

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The Clackamas High School principal on Monday found the front doors of the school plastered with Donald Trump stickers and defaced with beans, a derogatory symbol against Latinx people.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a letter to families and students Monday, principal Nate Muñoz said the vandalism appears to have started as a prank, which included throwing toilet paper on trees and writing on sidewalks.

But Muñoz said the vandals also defaced the front doors with beans, stickers and other signs supporting the former president, who made multiple racist comments toward and about Latinx people. Muñoz said the school is investigating and filed a report with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

In a video posted to Instagram Monday morning, Muñoz condemned the hate crime.

"I'm shocked that anyone who represents [Clackamas High School] would even think this way or do something like this," he said. "It's uncalled for. We need to be better. ... I will continue to stand up for what is right. ... What I worry about is our staff and students of color and our families of color. And I worry about our staff and students who don't believe in racial hate and who are also not OK with this. On so many levels, this is unacceptable."

Muñoz also said that racism is not welcome at Clackamas High School.