Clackamas County parents rally to get kids back in school

A rally will be held at the Clackamas Town Center at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Clackamas County Parents are rallying Thursday for a safe return to school for their children.

Jennifer Dale is one of the organizers of Clack To School. She has three kids and a daughter with Down Syndrome. Dale said it's almost impossible for her daughter to learn outside of the classroom.

Clack To School is a way for parents to get the message out there that some kids have been left behind by the virtual model. Dale said Gov. Kate Brown and The Oregon Department of Education need to provide safe choices for students who want to return to school.

Dale said she's fearful that the loss of in-person learning could have lasting effects on her daughter.