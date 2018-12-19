All Beaverton School District campuses were placed in lockout Wednesday morning after multiple threats were made against schools, the district announced on its website.

The threats are similar to ones made around the country in recent days targeting businesses and schools.

"[The] Beaverton Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office increased our presence at Beaverton School District schools last night and will continue this morning," Beaverton police said in a prepared statement.

All of the district schools were operating normally Wednesday except for the lockout.

The original threat, posted via Facebook on Tuesday, involved a gun.

A second threat was made Wednesday morning, when a phone call was made to Westview High School about gun violence. That prompted a lockout at the high school, as well as at Conestoga Middle School and Rock Creek Elementary School. Eventually the lockout was expanded to all schools in the district.

A third threat of violence was posted Wednesday morning in the comment thread of the district's Facebook page. The comment was later deleted.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"We are aware of the threat comments that were just made on this thread. We have our IT Dept. and we have BPD here with us working on it," the district wrote on its Facebook page.

In addition to the lockout, the district also cancelled all after-school and evening activities. After-school daycare at grade schools will continue.

At 11:15 a.m., the district posted the following message to its website: "All schools will dismiss at their normal early release times. Schools will follow normal dismissal procedures with increased adult supervision. Buses will run on regular schedules and routes."

A lockout means students go on with their regular classes. Any outdoor activity is cancelled. Doors into the school are all locked.

A lockdown means there is an active threat inside the school. Staff and students shelter in the classrooms, lights are dimmed. Every door is locked. No one may enter or leave the building.

The district issued the following directive to parents at 9 a.m.

The District has directed all school to go into a lockout at this time. This is a precautionary measure for all schools today and to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community.

This lockout will be in effect all day.

A lockout means business as usual inside the school. All perimeter doors are locked.

For students in portables, all transitions will be supervised by adults.

Parents/guardians – if you wish to pick up your children, please go to the school office to check your student out.