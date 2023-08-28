Students in Beaverton School District attend first day of new school year

Parents and students were all smiles at Walker Elementary School on Monday.

BEAVERTON, Oregon — Teachers and students in the Beaverton School District went back to class on Monday for the first day of the new school year.

KGW saw many parents and students with smiles outside Walker Elementary School on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Libby Dickinson's 7-year-old son, Easton, was there this morning for his first day of first grade. They both said that they were excited for the upcoming school year.

“I’m hoping that he learns a lot, which he does, he just loves to absorb information," Dickinson said. "The staff here have just been so great, which is the communication throughout the year, so we’re just all in all excited for a really good year.”

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici was at the school to greet students like Easton. She also met with Walker Elementary School's principal and teachers, and toured a classroom.

Rep. Bonamici said she sees hope and promise for the future when she speaks with students.

“The state of education is promising. We’ve had a lot of challenges, obviously, through the pandemic with school closures and the disrupted learning, but I’m very optimistic because we have such dedicated educators here," Rep. Bonamici said.

Congresswoman @RepBonamici helps greet students and staff for opening day at Beaverton’s #WilliamWalkerElementary “When I speak to students, they really give me hope for the future. They have great questions.” - US Rep Suzanne Bonamici @KGWNews #Beaverton pic.twitter.com/GG00o3EN70 — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) August 28, 2023

The Beaverton School District has more than 39,000 students and nearly 4,500 staff members, making it one of the largest school districts in the state.

Below is a look at the start dates for some other school districts around Oregon and Southwest Washington:



Oregon school districts

Portland Public Schools: Aug. 29

Aug. 29 Salem-Keizer Public Schools: First day for grades 6-9 on Sept. 5; First day for grades 1-5, 7, 8 and 10-12 on Sept. 6

First day for grades 6-9 on Sept. 5; First day for grades 1-5, 7, 8 and 10-12 on Sept. 6 Gresham-Barlow School District: Sept. 5

Sept. 5 Hillsboro School District: Sept. 6

Sept. 6 Tigard-Tualatin School District: Sept. 6

Southwest Washington school districts