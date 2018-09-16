BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — The Battle Ground School District and teachers have reached a tentative agreement that would end the last teacher strike in southwest Washington.

The agreement was reached after bargaining teams worked with the support of a state mediator into the early morning hours of Saturday, then returned to bargaining a few hours later, the school district said in a news release.

"We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement that will allow the district to recruit and retain quality teachers," said Superintendent Mark Ross. "We are looking forward to starting the school year and coming together to focus on our mission of educating students.”

Battle Ground Education Association members will vote on the tentative agreement at 10 a.m. Sunday at Battle Ground High School. If ratified, school will begin on Monday, Sept. 17.

The terms of the agreement were not released.

A Clark County judge had issued an injunction effective on Monday that ordered teachers back to work while they were negotiating their new contracts. Teachers had voted to defy the judge’s orders if the two sides had not come to terms by Monday.

The strike has delayed the start of the school year by 12 days. The first day of school was originally scheduled for Aug. 29.

