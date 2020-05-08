Survey: What are your concerns for the upcoming school year?

PORTLAND, Ore — School districts across Oregon and Southwest Washington are preparing for a unique return to school this fall. Most schools will likely start the year with online distance learning; some may use a hybrid model that includes both online and in-person classroom learning.
You can see the plan for your school district here.
But there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. We've received dozens of emails from parents who are concerned about the way things will work this fall.
So we want to hear from you! What are your biggest concerns heading into this school year? Let us know which questions you want us to answer by filling out the survey below.