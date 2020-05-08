Survey: What are your concerns for the upcoming school year?

As schools prepare for distance learning this fall, we want to hear from you.

PORTLAND, Ore — School districts across Oregon and Southwest Washington are preparing for a unique return to school this fall. Most schools will likely start the year with online distance learning; some may use a hybrid model that includes both online and in-person classroom learning.

You can see the plan for your school district here.

But there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. We've received dozens of emails from parents who are concerned about the way things will work this fall.