PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s back-to-school time.

This is the time when we need to be even more cautious around crosswalks, especially near bus stops and schools where speed limits are reduced.

This also means lots of school buses will also be back on the roads.

It’s not your imagination; those big yellow boxes on wheels are everywhere when school’s in session. Beaverton maintains the largest bus fleet in Oregon, at 310 buses. Portland Public Schools has a fleet of 300, and Vancouver has 162 buses in its fleet.

And those buses make lots of stops. Portland has 288 routes throughout the city, and those west of the Willamette River make more frequent stops -anywhere from 10 to 15 per route. Vancouver says their average stop takes about two minutes. Beaverton says their average route makes six stops and carries 37 students.

But remember, they do ease congestion by keeping mom and dad’s car away from schools. Nationally, a school bus is the equivalent of 36 cars. And they’re safer too: According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, “your child is much safer in a bus than taking a car to school.”

Do your part in helping kids stay safe, and maybe helping your sanity too. Know the bus routes in your area; avoid them if possible. And know how to drive when sharing the road with a bus.

Flashing yellow lights mean a bus is preparing to stop, and you should too.

Flashing red lights with an extended stop arm mean that the bus is loading and unloading children. You must stop and wait--until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving--before you can start driving again.

