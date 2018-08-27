PORTLAND, Ore. – Monday was back to school day for nearly 50,000 students in the Portland Public Schools district, along with others in various districts in the metro area.

In Portland, school superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero welcomed by students at several schools, including Ockley Green Middle School.

Guerrero spoke with KGW about new middle schools opening this year, the $790 million bond measure construction underway, and about school security improvements that are underway or in planning stages.

Guerrero said a team is working on the issue, and some of the $5 million from the 2017 bond measure set aside for security is already being spent.

“We’re already beginning to take advantage of some of the bond resources that have been set aside to make sure all of our schools have intercoms and cameras and we can see who’s coming and going from our schools, and we’re also really tightening up our procedures as well,” said Guerrero.

At Madison High School, Oregon Governor Kate Brown welcomed 9th graders to campus today.

She touted improvements in graduation rates, saying they are up 5 percent during her three years as governor.

But with about one in four Oregon students not graduating high school, the governor said there is much more to be done. She wants to expand early childhood education for all children.

“We know that will substantially improve our outcomes and we know by reducing class sizes K-to-3rd grade, we can ensure that every student is reading at the third grade level. This is a key metric,” said Brown.

The governor released her 2018 Education Policy Agenda on Monday, which outlines a strategy to improve graduation rates by investing in preschool, lower class sizes, career technical education, and making sure students attend school for 180 days, which is longer than many districts currently require.

