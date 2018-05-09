VANCOUVER, Wash. — Wednesday will be the sixth day of missed school in the Evergreen School District. So, what is keeping Evergreen from reaching an agreement? It depends which side you ask.

“So it is salary,” explained Gail Spolar with the Evergreen School District. “Salary and then the additional state professional development day, when that would be scheduled, were the only two things that were open during this contract negotiation.”

“It's really not about the money. That's a process question. I'm not going to answer process questions," explained Bill Beville, the president of the Evergreen Education Association. "It really is just they've not offered the deal that's going to get the agreement done.”

The Evergreen Education Association would not discuss specifics of the latest proposal. The district though posted its latest offer online:

2018-19 (Excluding retirement and benefits)

Starting: $51,288

Top of Salary Schedule (16 years): $98,279

2019-20 (Excluding retirement and benefits)

Starting: $52,263

Top of Salary Schedule (16 years): $100,090

More details on the district’s salary offer can be found here.

For the 2017-18 school year, the district said the range for teacher salaries was $47,251 to $87,733. With the latest proposal, in 2018-19 teachers would see an 8.5% to 12% raise. In 2019-20, teachers would see a 10.6% to 14% raise from the 2017-18 school year.

In comparison, teachers in the nearby Vancouver School District reached an agreement where teacher salaries will range from $50,000 to $95,000.

“I think that other districts will be looking for slightly higher raises because they can't change other parts of their contract,” said Joel Thoreson, a math teacher in the Vancouver School District.

Evergreen staff said the district is passing along all of the money from the state for teacher salaries, in addition to pulling money from local funds. The district said they want to reach an agreement that compensates teachers well and is fiscally responsible.

“We have put every single penny we've gotten from the state into this proposal and then taken some from local levy funds as well to supplement,” Spolar said.

The Evergreen teachers' union, on the other hand, said there is still money from the state the district is not passing on to teachers.

“That would be awesome if they did that. We'd be done. We'd have already taken that agreement, that hasn't happened,” Beville said.

